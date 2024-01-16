Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd transfer target will have release clause + responds to swap rumours

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the Manchester United links with Michael Olise and the talk of a possible swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils continue to be strongly linked with a move to sign Olise after his superb form at Crystal Palace, but Romano says links like this are normal as top clubs so often take notice of the best young talents.

It seems, however, that Romano is not convinced we’re going to know anything about Olise and a move to Man Utd or any other top clubs this January, though he told CaughtOffside, for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that the Frenchman will have a release clause in the summer.

This could certainly make things interesting for potential suitors, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we know how likely he is to end up at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Romano also suggested it’s too early to know if Wan-Bissaka would be used in a deal with Palace, as this kind of detail hinges on MUFC getting a new sporting director in.

“Olise is one of the best talents in the Premier League and obviously five or six top clubs are watching him, but it’s nothing more than that at the moment, just scouting, so far,” Romano said.

“The same happens every time there’s a new top talent around, but nothing is being decided now. In the summer he will have a release clause and this will be an important point for all the clubs interested.

“There have also been stories about a possible swap deal that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to Crystal Palace as part of the Olise deal, but I would say it’s important to remember that Man United still don’t have their new/future director of football, so it’s unlikely that they can make concrete plans for the summer now. It’s too early, and many things can change in the months before the summer window.”