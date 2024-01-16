Newcastle owners now thinking about walking away from £47m deal

Newcastle United’s owners reportedly now feel that a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this January would not represent good value for money.

Latest reports suggest that Newcastle are prepared to walk away from a deal for the England international, who is thought to be pricey both in terms of a loan fee and his wages.

This could perhaps suggest Phillips could surprisingly end up staying at City after all, though Fabrizio Romano has also discussed interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham this January.

Newcastle need cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali in midfield, but it seems their owners will only do a deal that’s right for them financially, and Phillips currently looks unrealistic.

The Magpies perhaps needed to re-think their strategy for this January after the club’s disappointing early exit from the Champions League.