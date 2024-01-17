Kyle Walker is trying to win over wife after split but it’s ‘too little, too late’

According to a source (via The Sun), Kyle Walker is “trying,” but his wife Annie Kilner feels that it’s “too little, too late.”

After Annie received a message regarding a “second love child” with Instagram celebrity Lauryn Goodman, she decided to split from the Manchester City star.

These events led to the 33-year old star being shown the exit door of their £2.5million family home.

For the first time since their breakup, Walker and Annie—who is six months pregnant with their fourth child—were spotted together in Prestbury, Cheshire.

A source told The Sun:

“Annie is six months pregnant with their fourth child.”

“It should be a time of great joy and excitement.

“Instead, she’s struggling greatly with the fall-out from his latest sex scandal.

“She’s understandably fragile but doing everything to protect her children and prepare for the arrival of their fourth.”

The source added: “To his credit, Kyle is trying to put on a united front to limit the damage they have been exposed to.

“It’s a little bit too late, but he’s trying.”

Annie revealed in an online statement recently that the pair were splitting.

She wrote: “I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

“Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

“I do not wish to comment on the position any further.

“For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our three young children is respected during this difficult time.”

Annie is now considering divorce and to deal with the legal matters, she has hired Coleen Rooney’s victorious Wagatha Christie lawyer, Paul Lunt.