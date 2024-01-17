Liverpool plot stunning swoop for international class Chelsea ace

Financial Fair Play continues to hit a lot of clubs hard, and Chelsea may find that they still need to sell one or two bigger names in order to remain on the right side of the rules.

The Blues have undergone quite the transformation since Todd Boehly took over the club, with an English record transfer and a fire sale last summer being the opposite ends of the same spectrum as far as Chelsea are concerned.

Such upheaval leaves current manager, Mauricio Pochettino, in an awkward spot if the club try to force his hand, as could be the case with current captain of the club, Conor Gallagher.

It isn’t yet clear if potentially interested party, Tottenham Hotspur, will make a bid for Gallagher, but the possibility remains.

TalkSPORT also note that Liverpool retain an interest in England international, Levi Colwill.

Given that any sales of academy stars would be seen as pure profit from an FFP point of view, even if Pochettino is loathe to sell the England international, it could make sense for the powers-that-be at Stamford Bridge.

Due to the incredible amount of injuries the club have had to deal with, Colwill has been stationed as an emergency left-back in the absence of Ben Chilwell, and that’s arguably not a position where the club will get the best out of him.