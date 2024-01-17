Liverpool’s Mbappe hopes blown out of the water by mammoth PSG offer

Securing Kylian Mbappe was always going to be a big ask for Liverpool, and that particular dream now seems dead in the water after the Frenchman’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain, presented him with a mind-blowing offer.

Already able to talk to other clubs as he is in the last six months of his contract, the 25-year-old World Cup winner has been keeping his cards close to his chest as to his next move.

It’s believed he could make an announcement before PSG’s next Champions League match which comes on February 14 against La Liga outfit, Real Sociedad.

Of course, another Spanish outfit, Real Madrid, have long been credited with an interest in the player, but they too may be blown away by the lengths that the French club are willing to go to in order to keep Mbappe in Paris.

According to AS (h/t Mirror), PSG will offer an incredible €100m/£86.15m per season to retain the striker.

The outlet note that Real Madrid’s offer is for €30m/£26.84m, which is less than a third of PSG’s and surely rules Los Blancos out of the running unless Mbappe’s motivation isn’t money.

Regardless, Liverpool would seem to be a distant third in any race for the player now, given that they’re highly unlikely to break the bank to the extent that would keep them as serious players in the market at this point.