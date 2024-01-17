Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has aimed a parting dig at Jadon Sancho after his return to Borussia Dortmund on loan in this January’s transfer window.

Sancho had fallen out of favour at Man Utd under Erik ten Hag, who publicly called him out on his below-par efforts in training earlier this season, which led to something of a social media battle between the pair.

The England international is now back at his former club Dortmund on a temporary deal until the end of the season, and Stam thinks it’s for the best that he’s left Old Trafford.

The former defender thinks Sancho’s absence should make life a bit easier for Ten Hag as he won’t have to keep answering questions about the player, while he also suggested that Sancho may have been one of those players with a difficult personality.

Stam is aware of some players who can be difficult to work with even when they haven’t achieved anything in the game, in what sounds like a very clear dig at Sancho for perhaps thinking too highly of himself to do his bit to prove himself to his manager.

Stam exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “It’s good for the manager because it means he’s not going to be asked all of the same questions about the player…”

He added: “I think it’s better for all parties that he moved on. Sometimes you see players with this kind of power within themselves, even though they haven’t proven themselves at the club, or at a certain level, but they’re not happy with how the manager has treated them, or what the manager has said about them… but they still get a great move out of it, to go and play somewhere else. It’s better for everyone that he left, I think.”

Sancho made a strong start to life back at Dortmund, coming off the bench to set up a goal for Marco Reus on his second debut for the Bundesliga giants.