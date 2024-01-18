So far so good for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

In his first season in the Premier League, the Australian has quickly given Spurs their footballing identity back as well as winning over the White Hart Lane faithful in double quick time thanks to his honesty and no-nonsense manner.

Sat in fifth in the Premier League at present and having bought well already in the January transfer window, once Spurs’ injured players and those on international duty are back in the side, there’s no reason to think that the North Londoners can’t go on and enjoy some sort of success at the culmination of the 2023/24 campaign.

One or two issues have arisen, not least the return of Japhet Tanganga.

The 24-year-old was sent out on loan to Augsburg at the start of the season, but as Sky Sports report, he’s returned to Tottenham after not making a single appearance for the German outfit.

It mirrors his time at Spurs, where he’s made just 36 appearances in all competitions over three seasons, per WhoScored.

His return gives Postecoglou a bit of a headache, although Sky Sports do suggest he could go on loan to Millwall for the second half of the season.

The Australian will surely be banking on that happening as there’s no place for him in the Tottenham squad and a spell on the sidelines is no good for anyone.