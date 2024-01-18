Video: Mohammed Kudus grabs incredible brace for Ghana

The West Ham winger has just scored two goals either side of halftime to give Ghana a 2-1 lead against Egypt.

The highly anticipated clash between both sides is living up to expectations as Ghana lead thanks to two incredible Mohammed Kudus strikes.

The winger broke the deadlock just before the break with an unstoppable strike from just outside the area before Egypt levelled through Omar Marmoush.

Kudus then restored his side’s lead when his left-footed curling effort snuck past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

