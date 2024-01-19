Watch: Bizarre moment as Onana sprints length of pitch to discuss free-kick

During the AFCON match against Senegal, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, playing for Cameroon, ran the length of the pitch to offer free-kick advice to his teammate.

This bizarre moment occured after former Watford player Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal the lead. Onana’s proactive involvement reflects his commitment to supporting his team on the field.

In a bid to get back into the game, Cameroon won a crucial free-kick midway through the second half, with Manchester United goalkeeper Onana actively involved in the set-piece strategy. Standing 35 yards from goal, Pathe Ciss was preparing to take the free-kick when Onana appeared behind him to offer words of wisdom before the set-piece was executed.

"He's such a character" ? Andre Onana loves to get about, doesn't he? ? pic.twitter.com/BSH6i3cK3W — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 19, 2024

Despite Onana’s efforts to provide crucial advice to Pathe Ciss during the free-kick, the execution didn’t go as planned as Ciss’s attempt from the set-piece drifted straight out of play for a goal kick, thus adding a comical element to the strange moment.

Cameroon faced further setbacks as they fell 2-0 behind with Habib Diallo’s goal, and although Jean-Charles Castelletto managed to pull one back seven minutes from time, Senegal sealed a crucial 3-1 win with Sadio Mane scoring in injury time. The match ended with Senegal securing an important victory.