Arsenal pushing hard to sign 25-year-old, have had multiple offers rejected

Arsenal are looking to sign the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are very keen on signing the Brazilian and they are pushing hard behind the scenes to secure signature.

The report further states that Arsenal have already had multiple offers turned down for the midfielder in recent windows.

It seems that Aston Villa could look to try and agree on a new contract with the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder, but the two parties are yet to begin talks over an extension.

Luiz has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country and his performances have attracted the attention of the big clubs. Arsenal could certainly use a top-class player like him as the long-term partner for Declan Rice. He would be a major upgrade on Thomas Partey.

The technically gifted South American midfielder will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal will be hard to turn down. They have been competing for the league title since last season and they could provide Luiz with the opportunity to win major trophies.

Arsenal will have to improve their squad in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City and someone like Luiz could take them to a whole new level. The 25-year-old will not only add control, composure and defensive cover to the midfield, he has the technical attributes to chip in with creativity as well.

The West Midlands club will not want to lose a prized prospect like him any time soon and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.