Erik Ten Hag hoping to continue Ajax raid as Dutchman eyes 21-year-old striker

Manchester United FC
Erik Ten Hag is reportedly eyeing a January move for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. 

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims Manchester United are considering a move for the 21-year-old striker within the next two transfer windows.

Although not new to the Red Devils’ shortlist, Brobbey has remained an Ajax player to this point and is now one of the most in form attackers in the Eredivise – scoring 13 goals in 25 games so far across all competitions.

And when it comes to United, their need for another striker is well documented. Anthony Martial is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and summer-signing Rasmus Hojlund is still finding his feet in English football.

Whether or not a move for another Ajax player is the smartest approach from Ten Hag remains to be seen though.

After already signing Christian Eriksen, Antony and Lisandro Martinez, the Red Devils now have three former Ajax players on their books, and with the side’s performances remaining as inconsistent as ever, question marks have already been raised over the Dutchman’s apparent obsession with raiding his old club.

