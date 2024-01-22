31-year-old Man United ace one of Saudi Arabia’s top targets, Red Devils open to sale

Saudi Arabia have lured many of football’s big stars to the Middle East over the last year and it is being reported that a major Man United player is one of their top targets for 2024.

The Saudi Pro League is looking to change the way it is viewed by World football by bringing big names and this year, young stars to their competition, as the country wants to take on Europe.

The Saudis spent huge money in 2023, bringing the likes of Neymar, Benzema and Ronaldo to their league and a Man United star could be next.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Casemiro is a player wanted by big Saudi clubs in 2024 and it is believed that Man United are open to selling the 31-year-old for the right price.

? Casemiro is the player most wanted by Saudi clubs. Manchester United are inclined to sell the midfielder for the right price. ?? (Source: @NizaarKinsella) pic.twitter.com/KpSZdLD3Tz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 22, 2024

The former Real Madrid star had a big impact at Old Trafford last season but that has not continued into the current campaign.

There are many reasons for the Premier League giants to sell the Brazil star as they will get his massive wages off of their books and be able to replace him with a younger talent.

Casemiro has a contract with the Manchester club until 2026, therefore, it will be interesting to see what asking price is placed on the Brazilian’s head.