PSG working to beat Manchester United to transfer of Ligue 1 star this week

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly working on the potential transfer of Lille wonderkid centre-back Leny Yoro and hope to finalise things this week.

That’s according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who state that a meeting is planned to take place as PSG make Yoro a top target, while the talented 18-year-old has also previously been linked with other top clubs.

Fabrizio Romano has written about Manchester United’s interest in Yoro as well, and it makes sense that top clubs like them would be on alert after witnessing the young Frenchman’s superb performances in Ligue 1 in the last few years.

Yoro has quickly risen to become one of Lille’s most important players, and there seems little doubt he could quite comfortably make the step up to the likes of PSG or Man Utd.

While it would have been exciting to see Yoro in English football, it now seems more likely that the teenager will be staying in Ligue 1 for the time being.

PSG have done some smart work on top young players in recent times and their future looks bright if they add Yoro to the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery and Gabriel Moscardo at the Parc des Princes.