Arsenal were offered blockbuster transfer but are focusing on another position

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this January, though it seems their priority is elsewhere.

Benzema left Real Madrid for the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but it seems that his future there is already in some doubt this winter, while Jordan Henderson’s stay in the Saudi Pro League also ended up being short-lived as he quit Al Ettifaq for a move to Ajax.

Arsenal need a striker so it’s perhaps not surprising to see Benzema has been offered to them, as per the Daily Mail, but the report states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems to be focusing instead on bringing in a versatile defender before the end of the window.

Many Gooners will surely be frustrated by this, as there’s a genuine worry that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah aren’t enough to fire the club to the title.

While it’s hard to sign the best strikers in the world in the middle of the season, a short-term deal for an experienced forward like Benzema could surely have some impact.

The Frenchman still looks like he hasn’t lost it, even at the age of 36, and though it would only be his first time playing in the Premier League, it’s easy to imagine he could offer just enough to revive Arsenal’s title hopes.