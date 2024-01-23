Chelsea looking to raid top-four rivals for 20-year-old attacker

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, as per Fichajes.

The Colombian striker has not had ample game time since moving to the West Midlands club and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to provide him with an exit route in the summer.

The 20-year-old has the ability to establish himself as a reliable Premier League striker, but he will need regular opportunities.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality and depth in their attack and the 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. The Colombian striker could develop into a useful first-team player for them with the right coaching.

Mauricio Pochettino has helped nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Villa striker fulfil his potential as well.

It remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club are prepared to sanction his departure. Aston Villa have Ollie Watkins and Duran as their only striker options and they might not be keen on weakening the squad before bringing in a quality alternative.

Chelsea are going through a rough patch right now and they finished in the midtable positions last year. However, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be an attractive proposition for the young striker.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will hope to compete for major trophies with the Blues in the coming seasons.