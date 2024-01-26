This transfer window for Chelsea, as compared to some previous transfer windows, has been dull and quiet.

But as everyone knows, there’s always a chance for last-minute changes, particularly when it comes to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano, who has been talking about potential moves throughout the last week of the transfer window on the Men in Blazers Podcast, said that Chelsea may make the biggest deal of January should they decide to pursue a striker.

Jhon Duran and Karim Benzema are two players that Romano mentioned as potential additions to Chelsea in light of Armando Broja’s possible exit from Stamford Bridge.

“Who will be the biggest name to move in this window?” Romano was asked.

“It’s not easy to say because in this moment the market is not super clear. Keep an eye on a Chelsea striker, maybe Armando Broja could leave Chelsea and there could be an interesting one, it could be a permanent transfer or a loan, so let’s see what happens. Jhon Duran is a very good striker, he’s someone Chelsea are considering, and then the big name could be Karim Benzema, but that could be difficult,” Romano said.

Benzema is being considered by a lot of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, along with his former club Real Madrid.

The French striker is likely to leave the Saudi Pro League after problems at Al-Ittihad.

Chelsea needs a striker if they are to challenge for a spot in Europe the next season. They have improved significantly in recent weeks and are now in a cup final.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino feels his team can have a good second half of the season and achieve something this season even after the poor start they had.