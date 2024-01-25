Chelsea holding internal talks over possibility of making late move for Aston Villa star

Chelsea could yet do some late January transfer business.

The Blues, by their standards, have experienced a relatively quiet winter window, so far.

However, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues could be one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs in the window’s final days.

Believed to be on the lookout for a new striker, likely a lesser-known one before they go big in the summer, Chelsea could land a new forward before next week’s deadline.

And according to Romano, one name currently being discussed internally is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

?? Chelsea are considering potential move for Jhon Durán from Aston Villa… but no decision made yet. Internal talks taking place on next steps. It will also be based on Armando Broja's future. There's a direct contact scheduled to decide on Durán and Broja too. pic.twitter.com/UmYraTyxmO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

The young hitman, who has impressed when given the chance this season, is understandably keen to take the next step, and if he isn’t going to get into Unai Emery’s side ahead of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby, a transfer could very well be on the cards for the 20-year-old.

As Romano points out though, everything will depend on Armando Broja though. The 22-year-old Albanian is reportedly a target for David Moyes’ West Ham United.

As for Duran, since making his Premier League debut 12 months ago, the young South American, who already has eight senior international caps for Columbia, has scored four goals and registered one assist in 35 games in all competitions.