Potential Chelsea transfer off as 20-year-old Premier League star picks up long-term injury

Chelsea’s potential deal for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is off as the Premier League star has picked up a long-term injury according to his manager Unai Emery. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues discussed a move for the 20-year-old internally as Mauricio Pochettino requires a new striker but the London club never made their interest official with a formal bid.

Duran last featured for Villa against Everton, playing 26 minutes at Goodison Park, and it was this match that the forward picked up his injury and will now be out for a long time.

“The last action against Everton he was injured. For the next weeks, he’s not gonna be available,” Emery has confirmed via Fabrizio Romano.

This is a big blow for Duran as he could have been on the verge of a big move to Stamford Bridge. Any transfer will now have to wait until the summer unless Emery can guarantee him more minutes next season.

The 20-year-old has featured in 23 matches this season for Aston Villa, scoring four goals and assisting another, but will want more than the 659 minutes he has played so far during future campaigns.

