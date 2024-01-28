Sky Sports man believes Aston Villa man has problem with attitude

Aston Villa may have some concerns with Jhon Duran at the moment as he continues to be linked with the likes of Chelsea this January.

Sky Sports pundit Dan Bardell has commented on this story, explaining that he thinks it may be the player’s agent fuelling these rumours, suggesting a bit of an attitude problem.

Villa fans will be concerned by this situation, which certainly seems far from ideal for the club in what has otherwise been such a promising season without too much in the way of distraction.

Discussing Duran and the links with Chelsea, Bardell said: “There are rumours about Chelsea. I think Jhon Duran’s agent has been working overtime at the moment, floating stories out there and putting feelers out.”

He added: “There’s something up because these stories don’t just come out of the blue, journalists don’t generally make things up, so it feels very much like his agent is floating stories to put feelings out to either try and force Villa’s hand or force other teams’ hands.

“I don’t like it and I can’t say I particularly understand it either. If I was Duran, I’d take a look in the mirror and at the people around me at the moment as well.”

Duran may well have a big future in the game, but we’ve seen promising careers derailed before, with some players being poorly advised at key moments.

It will be interesting to see how this saga materialises and if Duran can end up taking something more positive away from it and getting his career back on track.