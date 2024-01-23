Kalvin Phillips has finally decided the club he wants to join after making up his mind

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips appears to be headed to West Ham after making up his mind over the move.

Despite interest from other teams, Phillips, one of the most sought-after midfield players on the market this month, appears to have opted to join West Ham.

Between now and the summer, the England player is searching for regular football, and Phillips wants the move completed fast, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky.

Plettenberg (via X) claims that Phillips is now determined that West Ham is the team for him and that he wants to sign with them as soon as possible.

🚨Been told: Kalvin #Phillips, very open to join West Ham immediately! All parties are working on a verbal agreement now. ➡️ Negotiations with ManCity about a loan deal ongoing ✔️@SkySportDE | #WHUFC | #MCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/l1CV4WDvit — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 22, 2024

It is said that negotiations are now proceeding to the point where a verbal agreement is achieved, after which West Ham hopes to seal the transfer.

Man City paid £42 million to sign Phillips from Leeds United, but under Pep Guardiola, he hasn’t been able to have much of an influence.

The English international has spent most of his time at the Etihad Stadium warming the bench.

The England player is aware that the only way to guarantee a spot in the team for Euro 2024 is through leaving Man City and getting more playing time.

Tottenham and Newcastle are rumored to have looked at signing Phillips, and City have been asking for a price from teams ready to take him on.

But it appears that West Ham and David Moyes have emerged victorious in this competition, and Phillips will be looking to fill the gap that currently West Ham are suffering with injuries.

Fans of West Ham should be thrilled with what will be a big addition to the team if this one is completed this week.