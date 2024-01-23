Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Liverpool transfer links with “excellent” centre-back

There have been some recent Liverpool transfer rumours about a possible interest in Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated young centre-back Ousmane Diomande, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to the stories in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano made it clear that although there have been many top clubs scouting Diomande, there is nothing specifically going on in a concrete way with Liverpool at the moment.

Romano has previously told CaughtOffside that the Reds are exploring the centre-back market for opportunities, and one imagines Diomande would be someone likely to come up on their radar.

Still, it seems Romano can’t confirm that at the moment, so we may have to wait a little longer to see if Liverpool decide to step anything up with Diomande in particular, or if they end up focusing on other priorities for that area of the pitch.

It would be exciting to see Diomande in the Premier League and he’d surely be a good fit to replace Virgil van Dijk at Anfield eventually, with Romano admitting he rates the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international very highly.

“Diomande is a fantastic centre back, he can be an excellent addition for any club. But, despite links with Liverpool, I’m not aware of movement around Diomande now, honestly. He’s been linked with ten clubs but there is nothing concrete on Sporting’s table so far,” Romano explained.