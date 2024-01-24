(Video) Bayern Munich expected to submit third offer for Kieran Trippier

Bayern Munich are expected to submit a third, and improved, offer for Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who believes the Bavarians have not yet given up on signing the Magpies’ captain.

Having already seen two offers rejected, the Bundesliga giants face a race against time if they’re to sign a new right-back before the close of the window.

And as Plettenberg has rightly pointed out, the Germans’ desperation has put them at a disadvantage.

“Bayern Munich is not in a very good negotiating position because everybody knows they need a new right-back and this consequence drives the price up,” he said.

When quizzed on how much he thinks Bayern are willing to pay for 33-year-old Trippier, Plettenberg said: “It is difficult to say — I am totally convinced they will improve their offer again.

“We don’t have confirmation the deal is off — as I told you, they have no other alternative.

“[…] Thomas Tuchel is pushing for a new right-back, he is convinced Kieran Trippier is the right player at the right time for Bayern Munich so I am totally convinced Bayern will improve their offer again — probably today.”

During his two years at St. James’ Park, Trippier, who has 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 21 goals in 81 games in all competitions.

