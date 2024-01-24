Former Chelsea defender urges Blues to sign five-time Champions League winner

Frank Leboeuf would ‘welcome’ Karim Benzema at Chelsea.

The former defender, who made 203 appearances for the club during his playing career, wants to see his old side recruit a new forward.

Excluding Tuesday night’s 6-1 Carabao Cup semi-final demolition job over Middlesbrough, the Blues have struggled for goals this season.

Nicolas Jackson joined from Villarreal in the summer but the 22-year-old is more of a prospect than a guaranteed 30-goal-a-season hitman. Consequently, despite boasting a squad worth well over £1 billion, owner Todd Boehly has failed to address arguably the side’s most important position — the number nine.

And although Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains the most likely target to join in the summer, former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is another who has been linked.

Failing to live up to expectations since joining Al-Ittihad- six months ago, the five-time Champions League winner is already seeing his future speculated, and Leboeuf wouldn’t mind it if he moved back to Europe, and to Stamford Bridge in particular.

“If Karim Benzema still has the willingness to do and give his best, and gets in shape like he was at Real Madrid, he’s more than welcome and I would urge him to come and score goals at Chelsea,” the ex-defender told ESPN, as quoted by Simon Phillips.

During Benzema’s 14 trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 36-year-old, who lifted four La Lig titles, scored 354 goals and registered 165 assists in 648 games in all competitions.