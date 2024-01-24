Liverpool are aiming to sign 20-year-old Chelsea star in the summer transfer window

In the summer, Liverpool are expected to make a move for Levi Colwill even though Chelsea will complicate the 20-year-old’s sale.

Levi Colwill is the top defensive target for Liverpool, according to Fraser Gillan, who says the club may try to sign Colwill in the summer.

Because they have tight control over the defender’s future, the Blues will make things more difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s team in this chase.

There was a slim possibility that Levi Colwill might leave during the summer transfer window, as Brighton made a strong effort to sign the defender. In exchange for Moises Caicedo, the Seagulls attempted to entice the Chelsea star.

Instead, Colwill signed a new deal with Chelsea back in August, and the club paid a record fee for Caicedo. The defender’s new contract locks him down until 2029 with an additional season option, so potential suitors won’t be able to sign him easily.

Given that Liverpool may have looked into a transfer in the summer, there were hints that they were interested this month. Under Mauricio Pochettino, Colwill has established himself as a a key player for Chelsea. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks highly of the England international and feels he could be perfect for the Merseyside club.

Fraser Gillan reports that the Reds may try to sign him in the summer, which makes sense given that they need a left-sided center-back option in their lineup.

Chelsea aren’t interested in selling right now, and if they decide to agree a deal, they won’t make it simple for any potential buyers, especially Liverpool.

The defender is regarded as a key star at Stamford Bridge, and although there have been rumours that Chelsea may let him go for money, among other reasons, supporters will not take kindly to his move away from the club.