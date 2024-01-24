Ten Hag pinpoints his Martial replacement at Man United but two goals in 16 games speaks volumes

Anthony Martial has long been surplus to requirements at Man United, and it now appears that Erik ten Hag has pinpointed his replacement.

The Dutch manager’s recruitment drive has already been called into question during his time at the club and it could ultimately prove to be his downfall.

Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Antony and Andre Onana have all struggled since joining the club and haven’t come close to living up to expectations.

With that in mind, going after Eric Choupo-Moting, per Football Transfers, seems to be another disaster waiting to happen.

At 34 years of age the Bayern Munich player will certainly bring experience to the dressing room, but if it’s goalscoring prowess that the manager is after, he’s barking up completely the wrong tree.

According to WhoScored, Choupo-Moting has just two goals in 16 Bundesliga games this season, and that’s hardly likely to have the opposition quaking in their boots.

You might have thought that ten Hag would’ve learned his lesson from 12 months ago when bringing in Wout Weghorst proved to be a complete disaster.

Ten Hag clearly believes that a tall, experienced player is needed for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, and time will tell if he’s got this one right, should the deal proceed to completion, or if he’s given the new owners yet another reason to dispense with his services at season’s end.