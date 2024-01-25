Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on claims Man City star fell out with Guardiola before transfer

Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any issues between Kalvin Phillips and Pep Guardiola during their time together at Manchester City.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano was keen to clarify his understanding of the situation as the England international prepares to leave Man City for a loan move to West Ham United.

Phillips didn’t play much during his time at the Etihad Stadium, and there was a notable incident whereby Guardiola publicly criticised the former Leeds United man for being overweight.

Romano insists, however, that reports of any bigger issues do not tally with what he’s heard, with the Italian journalist stating that Phillips has always been very professional at City despite his limited playing time.

“Despite what’s been reported elsewhere, the relationship between Kalvin Phillips and Pep Guardiola was very good, from what I heard,” Romano said.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City
“Phillips has always been super professional despite being often benched, Pep was happy with his behaviour. Of course there were some tense moments but it’s part of football, it always happens at big clubs. But I’m told it was not a negative relationship.”

That should reassure any West Ham fans who might have been concerned about what kind of character they were getting with Phillips, who otherwise looks like a fine signing after what he’s shown on the pitch throughout his career.

