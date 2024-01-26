Chelsea perform January U-turn on 24-year-old yet to play this season

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Chelsea had planned to sell defender Trevoh Chalobah during the current transfer window to aid their Financial Fair Play worries but the Blues have now changed their minds. 

The 24-year-old is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has no future at the London club while Mauricio Pochettino is in charge. The centre-back is yet to play a game this season as he suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season and then another setback in October.

That injury, however, has hindered a permanent sale in January; therefore, Chelsea have performed a U-turn and are willing to accept loan moves for Chalobah, reports Football Insider.

Where will Trevoh Chalobah end up this month?
More Stories / Latest News
Father of Liverpool player ‘hints’ that star will depart alongside Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season
Video: Man City finally score at Tottenham after 101 shots to win FA Cup clash
Video: Kevin De Bruyne incredibly misses massive chance to give Man City win over Tottenham

Chelsea will now have to find other ways to raise funds as even a loan deal for Chalobah may be hard to get done as there has been no official interest in the defender.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham have been linked to the 24-year-old in the past but the North London club have signed Radu Dragusin, while Palace’s position remains unclear.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward for Chalobah in the coming days as the defender needs a move to continue his development as a Premier League defender.

More Stories Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.