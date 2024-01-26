Chelsea perform January U-turn on 24-year-old yet to play this season

Chelsea had planned to sell defender Trevoh Chalobah during the current transfer window to aid their Financial Fair Play worries but the Blues have now changed their minds.

The 24-year-old is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has no future at the London club while Mauricio Pochettino is in charge. The centre-back is yet to play a game this season as he suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season and then another setback in October.

That injury, however, has hindered a permanent sale in January; therefore, Chelsea have performed a U-turn and are willing to accept loan moves for Chalobah, reports Football Insider.

Chelsea will now have to find other ways to raise funds as even a loan deal for Chalobah may be hard to get done as there has been no official interest in the defender.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham have been linked to the 24-year-old in the past but the North London club have signed Radu Dragusin, while Palace’s position remains unclear.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward for Chalobah in the coming days as the defender needs a move to continue his development as a Premier League defender.