European giants enquire about €77m Man United target but Red Devils have some luck

The future of Matthias De Ligt at Bayern Munich is uncertain and it looks like a summer move could be on the cards for the Dutch defender.

The centre-back is said to be unhappy at the German champions and has some issues with his manager Thomas Tuchel over things such as game time.

That has led to rumours of an exit and according to Fabrice Hawkins, PSG want to reinforce their defence during the current transfer window and have made contact with Bayern Munich over De Ligt. However, the Bundesliga side do not want to sell the 24-year-old this month.

This does not rule out a summer move and Bayern’s unwillingness to sell during the current window could benefit Man United.

? PSG want to reinforce in defence and have sounded out Bayern for Matthijs De Ligt in recent days. ?? The German club do not want to sell. (Source: @FabriceHawkins)

According to German outlet BILD, a summer departure is possible for the Dutch defender and it is said that Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing the Bayern star to Man United.

The United boss has been after a centre-back since last summer but one never arrived, which means that position will need to be addressed in 2024.

Bayern signed De Ligt from Juventus for €77m back in 2022 and the German club will want to get most of that back if they decide to sell the former Ajax star.