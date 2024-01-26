Liverpool journalist names early frontrunner to replace Klopp, Reds fans will be happy

The Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool will come to an end upon the conclusion of the current season and an early frontrunner has emerged to replace the German coach at Anfield.

The 56-year-old announced on Friday that he will leave Liverpool during the summer, which shocked not only fans of the Merseyside club but the football World as a whole.

According to the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the early frontrunner to take over at Anfield as the former Liverpool star continues to impress in the Bundesliga.

The former midfielder who spent five years on Merseyside between 2004 and 2009 is in the process of mirroring Klopp’s early managerial successes by taking on the might of Bayern Munich with much more limited financial resources as his Leverkusen team currently sits top of the German league.

Alonso would be a very exciting appointment for Liverpool and accepted by fans of the club given his red past, but whoever takes over at Anfield next will find it hard following the job Klopp did.

The report states that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is also a candidate but it will be some time before we find out who will be in the Liverpool dugout next season.