Big European club sets sights on Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool boss never managed in the country

The entire football World knows that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and some big European clubs are already plotting a move.

The German coach announced on Friday that he will be stepping away from his role at Anfield as he doesn’t have the energy anymore and stated in his press conference that he will take a break for a year before deciding what to do next.

Klopp also said that he will never manage another English club again and having a deep connection with Borussia Dortmund as well, those two leagues can be ruled out as to what the 56-year-old will do next.

Italian outfit Roma want to take advantage of this and according to Il Messaggero, the Serie A side want to bring Klopp to the capital in the future.

? Roma have set their sights on hiring Jürgen Klopp to replace José Mourinho as coach of the Serie A team this summer. (Source: Il Messaggero) pic.twitter.com/aHriVrz4bR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 27, 2024

Roma sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this month with the Serie A side having gone through a bad spell and the legendary coach was temporarily replaced by club legend Daniele De Rossi.

The Italian outfit are unlikely to convince Klopp to move to their club next as many expect the Liverpool boss to take over the German National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

This is the most likely destination for the 56-year-old but that will not be in the German coach’s mind at this stage as Klopp still has things to achieve at Anfield.