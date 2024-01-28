Arsenal and Man Utd lead race to sign attacker with 13-G/A this season

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks.

A report from Corriere di Bologna (h/t SportWitness) claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old striker. A number of clubs are keeping tabs on the player, but the English clubs are currently in pole position to secure his services.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality striker and Zirkzee should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. The 22-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus if he manages to adapt to the Premier League. The Brazilian striker has scored three goals in the league this season and Arsenal need an upgrade in that department if they want to compete for major trophies.

Mikel Arteta needs a reliable striker at his disposal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win the race for the 22-year-old striker.

Manchester United are in a similar similar position and summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has not been able to score goals consistently this season. The talented young striker will need more time to adapt to English football and the Red Devils should invest in another reliable striker who can share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark international.

Zirkzee has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and he is likely to improve improve with coaching and experience. A move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.