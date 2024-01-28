Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the 50-year-old manager could be a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is shown on the door at the end of the season.

Manchester United have underperformed this season and Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure right now. There has been speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club and it wouldn’t be surprising if Manchester United decided to bring in a new manager at the end of the season.

Tuchel has proven himself at big clubs across Europe, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Red Devils. The German manager has managed in England before with Chelsea and he helped them with the UEFA Champions League titles during his time at the club.

It remains to be seen whether he is open to a return to the Premier League at the end of the season. Manchester United have the bones of a very good squad and they could easily compete for major trophies with a couple of quality acquisitions.

Thomas Tuchel might be able to bring out the best in the current squad and help them compete for trophies next season. He could also play a key role in revitalising players like Jadon Sancho and Antony, who have failed to live up to the expectations under Ten Hag.