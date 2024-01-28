Exclusive: Ten Hag eyeing three Liverpool targets for Man Utd summer swoop; Reds won’t be happy

Erik ten Hag continues to feel the full confidence of decision-makers at Manchester United, with his future at Old Trafford not currently deemed at risk.

The Dutchman has already discussed opportunities to strengthen the squad with the club’s management – particularly in the backline – in the next window.

The Red Devils remain keen on Jean-Clair Todibo and talks are ongoing with the Nice star’s entourage with a view to striking an agreement on personal terms, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

That said, the Premier League side is mindful of how difficult it could be to achieve that objective, which is why alternative targets are being explored – including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt, an option that is becoming increasingly attractive owing to his desire to depart Bavaria.

Antonio Silva and Ousmane Diomande – both also linked with moves to bitter rivals Liverpool – are considered potentially complicated moves. Not least of all due to the fact that PSG are leading the race to land the Benfica centre-half in the summer.

The Sporting Lisbon man, likewise, has several potential suitors keen on his services, including Chelsea who are understood to be ready to progress with talks.

Goncalo Inacio (likewise targeted by Liverpool), Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi are other profiles United will consider and monitor in the coming months.

It’s worth paying attention to Denzel Dumfries who could present an opportunity for an interested party in the summer, as he’s considered unlikely to extend on terms with Inter Milan (contract expiring June 2025).

Manchester United would need to come to the table with a bid of around €25-30m (£21.3-25.6m). CaughtOffside sources understand that Ten Hag’s outfit is prepared to begin talks with Inter and hopes to lower his asking price.

The Dutch head coach is a big fan of his compatriot and has already requested his signing for the club.