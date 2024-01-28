West Ham United are keen on the Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

The 31-year-old could be sold this month as Newcastle look to raise funds for signings. Wilson has been a quality performer for Newcastle, but his availability remains a concern because of injury problems.

A move away from Newcastle might not be a priority for the player, but the Magpies are looking to cash in on him. A report from Fichajes claims that we want to secure his services. The 31-year-old striker could be available for a reasonable price, given his situation at Newcastle.

He could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition for the Hammers. Michail Antonio is past his peak and Danny Ings has had persistent injury problems. West Ham need to invest in a reliable goalscorer and Wilson is a proven performer in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old striker has eight goals across all competitions this season. The opportunity to move to West Ham could be an exciting one for the player. With Newcastle looking to get rid of him, moving to West Ham would allow him to play regularly and compete in Europe.

West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and they will hope to win the Europa League this season. They will want to compete in European football consistently and they need to plug the gaps in their squad in order for that to happen.

They have improved their squad immensely at the start of the season, but they still need a reliable goalscorer who can lead the line for them. Wilson is at the peak of his powers, and he could hit the ground running at the London club.