Exclusive: Transfer expert says Chelsea face a lot of competition for 67-goal striker set to leave this summer

One of the biggest transfer stories set to occur this summer is that of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as Chelsea and several other European giants look to land the striker.

The Nigerian star is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations but made a statement last week to CBS Sports that he has “made up his mind” over his future as there are many rumours linking him to the Premier League this summer.

One of the main contenders for his signature is Chelsea, but transfer expert Matteo Moretto states that there has been no contact and that many other teams will look to sign the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Moretto has said about the Chelsea links to Osimhen: “Chelsea have been linked to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, but right now, there has been no contact between the clubs. There are Premier League clubs that are interested in him, and they are paying close attention to the situation. Chelsea are not the only ones interested in Osimhen though, there are other clubs thinking about him.

“Osimhen will be a major story this summer, but since Osimhen’s announcement, there have been no advances in the situation. It looks like Osimhen will have a lot of options, and not just in the Premier League either, but regardless of who wants him, they will have to get a deal done with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis, who is a tough negotiator.”

Whoever lands the Napoli star will be getting one of the best strikers in the World and they will be hoping he can replicate the 67 goals he has netted for the Serie A side over the last three and a half years.