Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly on the radar of both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to latest transfer rumours emerging today.

The highly-rated young Argentine winger has shone during his time at Man Utd and he’s surely going to have a key role to play in their first-team in years to come, unless he is snapped up by someone else.

Somewhat worryingly for Red Devils fans, a report from Give Me Sport now states that Garnacho has worked himself onto the radar of two Champions League giants in the form of Madrid and PSG,

The report suggests that if United don’t manage to reverse their decline soon, it could mean there is a risk of young talents like Garnacho being poached by big names like that around Europe.

Garnacho looks like he could be a fine fit for someone like Real Madrid, though it surely wouldn’t be easy to break into that side while other top attacking players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are there.

PSG, meanwhile, could be another good stage for the young South American, especially if the Ligue 1 giants find themselves needing to replace Kylian Mbappe soon as he nears the end of his contract.

