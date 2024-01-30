Video: “We cannot rush” – Klopp hints at when Salah will return to action for Liverpool

Liverpool will be without their main man Mohammed Salah for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Chelsea but Jurgen Klopp has hinted at when the Egyptian star could return for the Reds.

The winger has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, and subsequently returned to Merseyside for treatment.

With Egypt now out of the tournament, this injury is felt much worse by Liverpool fans but Jurgen Klopp has hinted at when the 31-year-old could return to action.

Speaking about Salah’s injury during his press conference on Tuesday, Klopp said via Sky Sports: “There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway.

“We cannot rush. If you could rush the healing process, Thiago wouldn’t have been out for 10 months and all the other guys. You do what you can do.

“Mo is not ready for this game, not ready for the next game. He’s injured. It could have been much worse but he is not available at the moment.”

This hints that Salah could return for Liverpool’s Premier League match with Burnley on February 10 but will miss big games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the meantime.