Exclusive: Arsenal yet to agree new deal for wonderkid attracting transfer interest from PL club & Euro giants

Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement on a new contract for highly-rated youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry, Fabrizio Romano has reported in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, the transfer news expert explained that Wolves and Anderlecht are among the names keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, who has long been regarded very highly at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s academy has produced some superb talents such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in recent times, and fans will no doubt hope that others like Cozier-Duberry could be part of a new generation coming through for the Gunners.

Arsenal are, however, seemingly struggling to agree terms with Cozier-Duberry at the moment, with Romano suggesting it could be an interesting few months ahead with this story.

The teenager is seemingly on the radar of some big clubs and AFC will hope to be able to tie him down to a new deal, but it’s seemingly not something imminent.

“There’s been an interesting story about Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry, who is nearing the end of his contract and who is on the radar of several clubs in England and Europe,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that many clubs are interested – I’d include also Wolves and Anderlecht but really the race is open and nothing is decided yet. It’s not one for now, and for sure Arsenal are going to try to agree on a new deal.

“Arsenal have been working on it, but there’s still no agreement, there’s still some difference, so it could be an interesting story for the next few months.”