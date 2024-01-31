In light of Jurgen Klopp’s resignation, Liverpool are thinking about hiring Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged that Liverpool are internally discussing Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi in anticipation of a future approach.

While leading Brighton & Hove Albion, De Zerbi has continued to make an impression, and Romano has alluded to the Italian’s name as a potential Klopp replacement at Anfield.

The German will remain in his position until the end of the season, but Romano says Liverpool’s administration are already making arrangements to choose their next manager, with De Zerbi being favored by those in charge at Anfield.

It seems that the 44-year-old, who has adapted to life in England with no hesitation at all, is well-liked by the Anfield administration.

While speaking to GIVEMESPORT , Romano provided update about Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool:

“Roberto De Zerbi is another manager they have discussed internally as one of the options. So this name for sure will be on the shortlist.

“Let’s see who else is going to be on this list. Let’s see what the new director will decide in terms of who is the best manager for the new project after Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s never easy to come into a club like Liverpool and make an impact at the same level of Jurgen Klopp. They will speak internally, they will have a new director and then they will decide who is going to be the new coach.”

De Zerbi has many admirers after his impressive work with Brighton. The Italian managed to qualify Brighton to the Europa League for the first time in their history last season. This season they won their Europa League group.

Apart from the De Zerbi links, another manager who has drawn attention and is being considered as a potential Liverpool possibility is Xabi Alonso.

The former midfielder for the Reds, who played for their Champions League-winning team in 2005, has been instrumental in helping Bayer Leverkusen get to the top of the Bundesliga.