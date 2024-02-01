Arsenal are reportedly working on a Deadline Day deal for young midfielder Miguel Azeez to leave the club for a move to Spain.

It’s been a quiet January for the Gunners and for numerous other top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, with nowhere near the kind of big-name deals we saw this time last year.

We have, however, seen Arsenal allowing some young homegrown players to leave, and James Benge has a fresh update as he says there’s hope that Azeez will be able to complete a move away today.

See below for his post on X as he explains that Azeez was once considered a big prospect from the club’s academy, but his future now lies elsewhere…

Arsenal working on a permanent exit to Spanish club Atletico Baleares for Miguel Azeez, once considered one of the brightest prospects at Hale End. This one could run to the wire and may not be concluded before the window shuts but there's a will to get it done in time. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 1, 2024

Arsenal have loaned Azeez out a few times, but perhaps he just hasn’t quite developed as they hoped he would, and it might now be the right time for all parties if he moves on.

It will be interesting to see if there are further deals like this in the coming hours as AFC show a willingness to cash in on their academy, which could likely be highly beneficial for Financial Fair Play purposes.