Arteta makes bizarre comments about Arsenal duo – says they are living together and ‘sharing wives’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a rather bizarre comment earlier today regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White.

The pair had a falling out at the end of the game against Nottingham Forest. The disagreement occurred at the end of the match, apparently stemming from the late goal conceded.

Zinchenko was beaten in the air on the edge of the penalty area before Forest scored, leading to a heated exchange between the two players after the full-time whistle.

The pair had to be separated and the Ukrainian was also seen arguing with Mikel Arteta.

Despite the on-field clash, Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the issues between Zinchenko and White have been resolved and the relationship between the two players is as good as it can get.

However, he used an unusual choice of words to describe their relationship, stating that the two have been “living together and sharing wives.”

He said:

“They’ve been in the same house the past few days sharing wives and everything,”

“It’s fine they’re living together now. They’re best mates.”

“You don’t argue with someone if you don’t have a great relationship.”

“That happens because you have the trust and chemistry with somebody to react the way they did.”

Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday, a game that is perhaps a must-win for the Gunners. They are currently 5 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have been on incredible form.

A win will close the gap giving them a much-needed boost for their title charge.