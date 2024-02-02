Ghana hoping to convince Kobbie Mainoo to switch international allegiance

Ghana’s FA are hoping they can convince Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to switch international allegiances.

According to a recent report from The Times, Ghana are offering the 18-year-old the chance to represent the African nation after being eligible due to only playing for England at youth level.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, said.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”

International interest in Mainoo comes off the back of another stellar performance against Wolves. Starting in his eighth Premier League game of the season, Mainoo starred at Molineux on Thursday night — scoring United’s 97th-minute winner in a 4-3 thriller.

The midfielder’s international decision remains unknown, but should Ghana secure the youngster’s future, it would undoubtedly serve as a major blow to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

Since breaking into Erik Ten Hag’s senior first-team at the start of the year, Mainoo, who has up to three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored two goals in 15 games in all competitions.