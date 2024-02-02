Liverpool players unhappy club didn’t forewarn them of Jurgen Klopp’s quit decision

There have reportedly been suggestions some of Liverpool’s most senior players are unhappy with the club’s decision not to inform them Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who, while discussing the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, revealed there is a level of disappointment among the squad after they were left in the dark with regards to their manager’s decision to leave the club in the summer.

Klopp’s announcement stunned the footballing world, and according to Ornstein, sparked equal shock among the German’s loyal players.

Van Dijk was one of the first to break his silence on the matter and hinted there is now a possibility he will not extend his deal beyond 2025. There are also concerns over Alexander-Arnold and Salah — both of whom are also out of contract in 18 months.

And although the trio’s long-term futures have yet to be decided, Ornstein, while discussing how some of the players feel behind the scenes, said: “They’ve not held, to our knowledge, any serious talks yet about a new contract.

“They’ve got their careers to think about, and come the summer, all three of those mentioned (Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk) and going to have 12 months to go (on their contracts).

“This news hit them like a bolt out of the blue from what we hear. They didn’t have any advance warning.

“I’ve had suggestions that not all of the senior players were particularly happy about that, but I guess when you’re in Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”