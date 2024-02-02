Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign the Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The 18-year-old was a target for Spanish club Barcelona as well, but Tottenham have managed to convince him to move to the Premier League instead.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport has now revealed that Tottenham paid a lucrative commission to the player’s agent in order to win the transfer battle. Tottenham offered his agents more money to influence the will of the player.

The midfielder will complete his medical later today and sign a five-year contract with the English club.

Bergvall is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football right now and the signing should prove to be a quality investment for the North London outfit. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons with the right coaching and experience.

Apparently, Tottenham will pay a fee of around €10 million for the player and the investment should look like a bargain in the long run when the player manages to fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be thoroughly disappointed to have missed out on a prodigious young talent like him. The Spanish club worked hard to secure his services and they made up with his family in order to convince him to join the club as well.

Bergvall will now stay at Djurgarden until the end of the season and join up with Tottenham in the summer. He is expected to be handed a first team role next season.