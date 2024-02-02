“Very special” – Klopp “over the moon” with 25-year-old after incredible performance against Chelsea

So far this season it looks like Liverpool’s transfer business last summer was spot on and one of the best deals the Reds agreed was bringing Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield from Brighton.

The Merseyside club brought the World Cup winner to their club for a bargain price of £35m and the 25-year-old has thrived in the six position in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

This was evident during Wednesday night’s 4-1 hammering of Chelsea as Mac Allister ran the show in midfield, putting in an incredible performance which was only topped by Conor Bradley.

Speaking about the Argentina star during his pre-Arsenal press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mac Allister.

“Very [impressed]. Over the moon. Macca is the same in midfield, just like a football doctor,” the German coach said via Paul Gorst.

“A wonderful story; family analyses games and I cannot thank his father enough for that knowledge. He is very special, super aggressive and smart.”

Mac Allister has been one of the players that has helped turn Liverpool’s fortunes around following a tough campaign last season and it is no surprise that Klopp is full of praise for the 25-year-old.

The World Cup winner is a highly intelligent footballer and the Chelsea match on Wednesday showed how much influence he can have on a match.

Liverpool fans have been thrilled with their new midfield star and his versatility will see him grow in importance even further at Anfield as the years in his contract roll on.