Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are likely to be forced to sell the Brazilian during the summer transfer window.

The West Midlands club are in a delicate financial position and they are looking to comply with the financial fair play regulations. They have already spent a substantial amount of money in previous windows and therefore they will have to sacrifice some of their players in order to fund new signings.

The Premier League side value the Brazilian midfielder at £100 million and they believe that he could fund a rebuild of the side in the summer.

Luiz has been a key player for them and he has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the league. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

