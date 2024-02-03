Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up Erling Haaland situation after reports of striker struggling at Man City

Pep Guardiola was asked about reports in Spain suggesting that Erling Haaland is struggling at Manchester City during his press conference on Friday and Fabrizio Romano has cleared up the superstar’s situation.

The Man City coach played down the reports and said that the Manchester club don’t have the feeling that their striker is unhappy, before jokingly suggesting that maybe the media in Madrid “have more information than us.”

The Norway international has been linked to Real Madrid for some time now but according to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old is still very happy in Manchester and is not thinking of leaving anytime soon.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has stated that there has been no change in Haaland’s situation at Man City.

The transfer expert said: “I’m not aware of anything about Haaland being unhappy, sad or whatever in Manchester. The situation remains the same as always, the player is enjoying his time at the Premier League champions working under a top coach like Pep Guardiola. There have been no changes in his situation.”

These reports seem to be a very clear attempt from the media in Madrid to unsettle the Norwegian player as they would love to have the Man City star at the Bernabeu in the future.