“I love what he’s done at Liverpool” – Arteta lauds Klopp but wants fans to create a special atmosphere on Sunday

Mikel Arteta is under no illusions as to the size of the task that his Arsenal side have before them on Sunday.

Liverpool arrive back in North London just a few weeks after a smash and grab at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup, and with the bit between their teeth in the league.

Whilst a loss won’t be fatal to Arsenal’s title chances, it would put a dent in them, and Arteta wants the entire stadium to get right behind the Gunners from the get go.

“I know what we’re gonna get on Sunday and I just want our fans to play every single ball with us,” he said to reporters gathered in his pre-match press conference including from CaughtOffside.

“We can really create a special, vibrant and positive atmosphere, and that will make it really, really difficult for Liverpool.

“I’m convinced that’s going to be the case.”

It will be the last time that Jurgen Klopp visits the stadium as a Liverpool manager given his recent announcement that he’s leaving the job at the end of the season.

It’s clear that Arteta is one of many that respect the job that the German has done at Anfield during his tenure.

“I love especially the identity that his team has. The identity that the club has is very clear,” the Spaniard continued.

“He is so determined to make sure a stamp is put in across the club, and his team has very clear intentions and behaviours regardless of where he plays. I love what he’s done at Liverpool.”

Arsenal are certainly going to have to do better than the last time that the Reds were in town.

On that occasion, they could’ve been home and dry before half-time, but an inability to put the ball in the back of the net allowed Liverpool to win it late on.