Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

A report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal will look to rival Chelsea for the Napoli striker at the end of the season. The Nigerian international is expected to be on the move this summer and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to secure his services and the Gunners are prepared to battle it out for his signature. Both London clubs could use a quality striker and the 25-year-old is certainly one of the best in the world.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title last season and he managed to score goals consistently. He has picked up eight goals and three assists across all competitions season.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus leading the line for them. While the Brazilian is an impressive player, he has scored four goals in the Premier League and the Gunners need a more reliable goalscorer in order to win major trophies.

Osimhen could prove to be a major upgrade on Jesus and he could transform Arsenal in the final third.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems at the start of the season, but the former La Liga forward has not been able to live up to the expectations. Chelsea will have to invest in a quality striker as well.

The Napoli striker reportedly has a release clause of around £100-110 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to pay that kind of money in the summer.