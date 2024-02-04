Arsenal defender rejected transfer approach in January due to one concern

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares reportedly held some talks with Benfica over a potential transfer this January, though a deal never happened as he was concerned about the kind of wages he’d be earning at the Portuguese club.

The 32-year-old is not a first-team regular at Arsenal, but it seems he wasn’t in a particular rush to leave the Emirates Stadium for more playing time this winter.

Benfica seemed willing to offer Soares that, but he had some reservations about the kind of pay cut he’d be taking in Lisbon, according to Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The Gunners had a quiet January and perhaps could’ve done with letting some players go to help balance the books, but with Soares it just wasn’t to be.

The report suggests the former Southampton man may have a preference for moving to clubs in Turkey, but it remains to be seen where his long-term future will lie.

At this point, one imagines Arsenal will be losing Soares on a free transfer once his current contract expires at the end of the season.